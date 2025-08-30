Shelter-in-place issued at Clark Atlanta University after false reports of active shooter

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University officials say reports of an active shooter on campus on Friday are false.

The university issued a statement saying there was not a confirmed threat.

Channel 2’s Cory James is heading to the campus. All the latest details on WSBTV.com and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Officials have issued a shelter-in-place order out of an abundance of caution.

Clark Atlanta University Chief of Campus Police & Security Debra Williams confirmed the university is investigating and monitoring the situation.

