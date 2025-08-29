4 women rescued from alleged sex trafficker in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One woman is in custody and four others are safe after an investigation into a sex trafficking operation.

Henry County police say they joined several other agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, to serve a search warrant earlier this week.

Police say they started investigating after getting a tip about possible prostitution and sex trafficking in Henry County.

Investigators were able to a connect a Stockbridge house to their investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators were able to rescue four women and provide them with assistance and resources.

One woman, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, pimping, operating a place of prostitution and animal cruelty.

