Student accused of threatening classmate with gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high schooler is facing criminal charges after being accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening a classmate.

A letter sent to Shiloh High School parents on Friday does not offer many details about what led up to the threats, but does confirm that no students were hurt.

The student involved has not been identified, but school officials say that person has been arrested and faces criminal charges. What charges the student faces has not been specified.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the school on Friday afternoon.

“What occurred is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Shiloh High School,” the letter to parents read. “We are deeply concerned and disappointed by this incident, and at the same time, grateful to the students who came forward with information.”

School administrators say there is no ongoing threat to the school community, but additional School Resource Officers will be at Friday night’s football game as a precaution.

