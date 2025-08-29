Georgia brings back a classic look to Sanford Stadium endzones

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football begins a new season on Saturday when the No. 5 Bulldogs host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Fans will notice Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will have a classic feel to it again.

The endzones will have “GEORGIA” in a classic block lettering instead of the bold font.

Georgia launched the bold font in 2013 with the help of Nike. The style was incorporated into the wordmark painted in endzones and the team uniforms. The program brought back the block number uniforms in 2023. Now the endzone will become the latest change.

