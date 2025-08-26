Georgia star KJ Bolden joins GameDay on 2 as our exclusive player correspondent

ATHENS, Ga. — WSB-TV welcomes Georgia star KJ Bolden as our exclusive GameDay on 2 player correspondent for the 2025 college football season.

Over the last few years, WSB-TV has partnered with elite players from the Georgia Bulldogs football teams, including future NFL Draft first round picks Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks to name a few.

Bolden will carry the torch this season. Each and every week, Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will be sitting down 1-on-1 with the Bulldogs safety. You can catch Klein’s conversation with Bolden during GameDay on 2, which airs every Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

Bolden grew up in metro Atlanta and won a state championship with Buford High School. The safety later ranked one of the top 5-star prospects not only in Georgia, but across the country, earning him a spot in the All-American Bowl.

As a freshman, Bolden appeared in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last year. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, FWAA Freshman All-America Team and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

