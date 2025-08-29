These GA universities made 2 new lists for top colleges in America

Three Georgia colleges are among the top 100 in the nation, according to not one but two new rankings out this week.

Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia made the lists for both Forbes’ Top Colleges in America and Niche’s Best Colleges 2026. The ranking order was different for each.

On the Forbes list, it ranked Emory at No. 27, Georgia Tech at No. 32 and UGA at No. 57. On the Niche list, it ranked Georgia Tech at No. 29, Emory at No. 33 and UGA at No. 50.

Each list had its own methodology and set of factors. Forbes analyzed a college’s return on investment, average student debt levels and outcomes for undergraduate students. For Niche, the factors with the most weight included acceptance rate, quality of professors, academic surveys, average loan amount and alumni earnings.

You can click here for Forbes’ full list and methodology or click here for how Niche calculated its rankings.

