This invasive pest is ‘rapidly’ spreading across Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning about a new invasive pest that is quickly spreading across the state.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is warning cotton producers to check their crops for the Cotton Jassid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pest was first detected in Seminole County in Georgia’s southwestern corner in July 2025, but officials say it is now "spreading rapidly across Georgia’s cotton belt."

The Cotton Jassid feeds on cotton leaves and can cause a significant loss in one of Georgia’s top crops.

TRENDING STORIES:

It also affects crops like okra, eggplant and sunflowers, according to University of Georgia researchers.

The Department of Agriculture and UGA are working together to develop management strategies to reduce the effects of the Cotton Jassid, but there is no word when those will be finalized.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group