$10 million in debt wiped out for 3,500 metro Atlanta families

ATLANTA — Over 3,500 metro Atlanta families will have $10 million in debt wiped out.

The Atlanta Dream, Cash App and ForgiveCo. announced the community initiative on Thursday to coincide with the 62nd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” said Dream majority owner Larry Gottesdiener said. “Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”

ForgiveCo, known for acquiring debt at a reduced rate and eliminating it, worked closely with the Dream to identify families in some of Atlanta’s most financially burdened communities.

The families will have debts ranging from $500 to $80,000 wiped out based on their need.

“Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain,” ForgiveCo CEO Craig Antico said. “What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don’t have to carry this burden alone.”

The Dream, CashApp and ForgiveCo will also host a girls’ basketball clinic at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. This event includes skill stations, fun games, and leadership lessons from Dream staff and players, as well as Cash App executives.

