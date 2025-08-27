Grady Memorial Hospital gets 1st first-ever emergency helicopter in its 135-year history

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital has launched its first emergency medical helicopter, Grady Air, marking a significant milestone in its 135-year history.

The helicopter, based at Fulton County Executive Airport, is expected to dramatically improve emergency response times by transporting patients at speeds up to 170 mph.

“Being able to arrive by air, and then get the patient to the hospital so much faster, is going to be a game changer,” said Bob Meyers, a flight paramedic for Grady Air.

Grady Air is already operational and saving lives, having recently taken a pregnant woman involved in an auto accident to Grady Memorial Hospital in less than 15 minutes, a journey that would have taken close to an hour by ground.

Grady Hospital has partnered with aviation company Air Methods to bring this life-saving machine to Atlanta’s skies.

“Any time you see that aircraft flying over the skies of Atlanta, know that this crew is saving lives,” said Brandon Ryan from Air Methods told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Shannon Sale from Grady Health System emphasized the necessity of the helicopter, stating, “Grady needs a helicopter. What if we had a helicopter? And sometimes—'if only’ we had a helicopter.”

With Grady Air now in service, the hospital is poised to enhance its emergency medical capabilities, providing faster and more efficient care to patients in critical situations.

