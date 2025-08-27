CDC director out at agency just weeks after taking post

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Susan Monarez is no longer with the agency.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Department of Health and Human Services said: “We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people. @SecKennedy has full confidence in his team at @CDCgov who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”

The reason as to why Monarez has been removed as director remains unclear.

Monarez, 50, was the agency’s 21st director and the first to pass through Senate confirmation following a 2023 law. She was named acting director in January and then tapped as the nominee in March after Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.

Monarez was sworn in as CDC Director on July 31, making her tenure at the CDC about four weeks, making her the shortest-serving CDC director in the history of the 79-year-old agency.

During that time, a man opened fire on the CDC, killing a DeKalb County police officer and damaging the exterior of several buildings on the CDC’s campus.

The gunman ended up killing himself on the second floor of a CVS pharmacy across the street.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer spoke with Monarez earlier this month about safety for the campus following that shooting.

“So what we’re doing is a full security assessment. So we had a number of measures already in place that were serving as a deterrent, and that gunman stayed further away than perhaps he could have otherwise gotten,” Monarez said.

Stouffer asked if they have heard from the White House and if they have what they need from the administration to secure the CDC workers.

“We are getting all the resources that we need. We have had such a level of support from the administration. They want to make sure that not only are we getting what we need for the physical repairs, but also the emotional and the mental health repairs as well,” Monarez said.

Stouffer asked what Monarez would say to those worried about coming back to work.

“So my priority is on the health and wellness and safety of our staff, and that will include their physical security as well as their mental health and mental wellness,” Monarez responded.

Concerns about safety extend beyond physical security, as some CDC employees have expressed unease about the political climate. Hundreds of workers have signed a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urging him to affirm the scientific integrity of the CDC.

The Atlanta-based federal agency was initially founded to prevent the spread of malaria in the U.S. Its mission was later expanded, and it gradually became a global leader on infectious and chronic diseases and a go-to source of health information.

This year it’s been hit by widespread staff cuts, resignations of key officials, and heated controversy over long-standing CDC vaccine policies upended by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During her Senate confirmation process, Monarez told senators that she values vaccines, public health interventions, and rigorous scientific evidence. But she largely dodged questions about whether those positions put her at odds with Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic who has criticized and sought to dismantle some of the agency’s previous protocols and decisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

