CDC gives inside look of damage from shooting

ATLANTA — Staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave perspective from inside headquarters on the frightening day when a shooter opened fire.

CDC workers describe that day, and their emotions as they returned to the office, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeff Williams, CDC director of security, showed Channel 2’s Michael Doudna the shattered windows and glass that went flying as employees took cover Aug. 8.

There is still damage, reminders left from the day nearly two weeks ago. The shooter was at the nearby CVS when he aimed at the CDC and fired hundreds of rounds.

“He found a location where he had a good visual of CDC facilities and potentially CDC staff,” Williams said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group