New DeKalb program removes dangerous trees from senior citizens’ property for free

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County has launched a new program to help senior citizens by removing dangerous trees from their properties at no cost.

The DeKalb Senior Tree Removal Program, approved by the Board of Commissioners in Jan. 2025, is designed to remove hazardous trees that pose a threat.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be senior citizens aged 62 or older, own the property where the tree removal is needed, and have a household income at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). For a family of four, this income threshold is $68,520.

Interested seniors can obtain a pre-application card by visiting 178 Sams St., Suite A3500, in Decatur, or by calling 404.371.2693 during business hours. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible, as funds are limited.

The program, run by the Department of Community Development, aims to provide much-needed assistance to eligible DeKalb County seniors, to help keep their homes safe and secure.

