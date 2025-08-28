Push to close Apalachee High School on anniversary of shooting gains support

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The push to close Apalachee High School next Thursday is gaining support.

Sept. 4, 2025, will mark one year since the shooting on campus killed four and hurt nine others.

A growing number of people think the campus should close next Thursday.

Right now, the plan is to cancel traditional classes and open the school for students to participate in community service events and mental health support sessions. The day will close with a vigil around the school’s flagpole at 7:00 pm.

Some survivors of the shooting expect emotions to intensify on the one-year mark.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to come to school,” Kyra McConatha told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Monday, school leaders sent students a survey to find out how many would show up that day. The district said out of more than 1,800 students, about 450 said they would come on Sept. 4.

However, not everyone responded. So, on Wednesday, leadership sent a more detailed survey to students to refine the numbers. As for staff, the district said 27 out of about 120 plan to take the day off so far.

The district said all those numbers could change.

“They don’t want to be in the building that day. A lot of them don’t. Some do,” said Layla Renee Contreras.

Contreras has led efforts for security enhancement since the shooting. She still has family in the school. She said Wednesday’s shooting in Minneapolis caused even more people to question coming to campus next Thursday.

On top of that, faculty told Barrow County families Wednesday that someone found a bullet on the floor of Haymon-Morris Middle School.

A letter to families said, “Our administration team and School Resource Officer are investigating after a small bullet was found on the floor of a classroom just minutes before dismissal today. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, we will strictly follow our discipline code of conduct which outlines behavior expectations and consequences.”

“It opened up a lot of old wounds,” said Contreras.

Efforts to change the plan are now gaining support from teacher unions across metro Atlanta.

“Stop playing,” said Organization of Dekalb Educators President Deborah Jones. “It’s going to be a flashback for them. Come on, district, come on. We can do better. One day is not going to take the world out.”

Apalachee High School Principal Jessica Rehberg said in a letter to families that students who miss that day will not lose their final exam exemption status.

She said those who do come will spend the day getting peer support.

“It’s that togetherness that will help us through the best of times and the most difficult of times. As we approach one year since we tragically lost our beloved students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and cherished teachers, Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall, we will remember those we lost and honor the courage and resolve of our Chee community,” wrote Rehberg.

The options brought some survivors to tears.

“I feel like people need to realize that it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to have bad days. It’s okay if you need a mental break,” said McConatha.

