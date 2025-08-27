Bullet found at middle school in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A bullet has been found at a Barrow County middle school.

According to a letter sent home to parents at Haymon-Morris Middle School, the district said the small bullet was found “just minutes before dismissal today.”

The district did not specify where in the school it was found or if they had any information about how it ended up there.

“Depending on the outcome of that investigation, we will strictly follow our discipline code of conduct, which outlines behavior expectations and consequences,” the letter went on to say.

The letter also encouraged parents to talk to their student about bringing inappropriate things to school.

The incident comes on the same day there was a mass shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and less than a week away from the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

