Attorney for family of Apalachee student killed urges all districts to re-examine safety procedures

Apalachee High School students will return to school Friday, and safety is top of mind for Andy Rogers.

He’s an attorney investigating security measures on behalf of Christian Angulo’s family. Angulo was one of two students along with two teachers who were killed in last year’s Sept. 4 shooting.

“The continued attention to the terrible event that happened in Apalachee High School in September of 2024 will not only be a reminder, but a motivator, to look closely at the systems. Those include the physical systems, the barriers, the physical equipment as well as the training and the policies and procedures around spotting these red flags, and there appear to have been many in this case,” Rogers told WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco.

Barrow County Schools leaders have added weapon detectors and more deputies. They’ve updated panic alert systems, and they are speeding up the process of sharing student discipline records between districts.

“I’m encouraged on one hand and frustrated on the other,” said Rogers.

He argues, with the prevalence of school shootings, some of these steps should have already been in place. He is urging other districts to examine their equipment and procedures around spotting red flags.

“Frankly, any school system that has not already done what Barrow County is trying to do now, or is not in the process of doing what they’re doing now, is leaving our children, our students, exposed to the same potential harm,” said Rogers.

