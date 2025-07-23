Apalachee school shooting: Judge moves trial date for suspect’s father

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County Superior Court judge ruled to move the trial date for the father of the suspected Apalachee High School gunman.

The trial for Colin Gray had been scheduled to begin in September. However, on Monday, his attorneys filed a motion for continuation because of trials for other cases they have in Fulton County.

Judge Nicolas Primm reached out to the Fulton County judges in an effort “to see if some agreement could be reached.”

He said he didn’t hear back and has no choice but to move the trial.

“Because there are so many moving parts, I’ll confer with the state, with the defense and with Hall County to try to find the time to get this reset, the three weeks that we anticipate it’s going to take,” Primm said.

