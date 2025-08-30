Sandy Springs city council candidate charged with DUI

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman running to join the Sandy Springs City Council was arrested overnight on a DUI charge.

According to a Sandy Springs police report obtained by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne, Shemika Michelle Sullivan was pulled over just before 3:30 a.m. on Glenridge Drive.

Police say they spotted a slow-moving car weaving across the road.

When they pulled the car over, officers smelled alcohol and had Sullivan perform several field tests.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic charges.

The police report says that Sullivan told officers she is a candidate for the District 4 Sandy Springs City Council seat.

Officers were able to confirm her candidacy for the November election.

