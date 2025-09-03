Shooter hid for hours before killing man on his ex’s doorstep, prosecutor says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond to a man accused of killing the new boyfriend of his child’s mother.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in the courtroom for the hearing. Keenan Williams is charged with malice murder in the death of Cole Pitter.

Pitter was shot on his girlfriend’s doorstep in Lithonia on July 6.

State prosecutor Simone Hylton said Williams worked for DeKalb County Department of Public Health when he killed Pitter. He was fired after his arrest.

They said phone records showed he waited in the bushes for two hours on multiple days, including the night of the murder.

Pitter, an engineer and Georgia State graduate, was previously described by his family as a beloved member of the community.

“He had a positive impact on everybody he met,” said Chaz Pitter, Cole’s brother. “Everybody loved him because he kept in contact with everyone.”

