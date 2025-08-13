Family of man shot to death at girlfriend’s doorstep in DeKalb speaks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was murdered on his girlfriend’s doorstep in Lithonia, with police arresting the suspect about a month later.

The victim, Cole Pitter, was an engineer and a graduate of Georgia State University. His family told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he was the rock of their family and a beloved member of the community.

“He had a positive impact on everybody he met,” said Chaz Pitter, Cole’s brother. “Everybody loved him because he kept in contact with everyone.”

The murder occurred just after midnight on July 6, when Cole was shot multiple times. Police have charged Keenan Williams with malice murder.

According to the victim’s family, the motive for the murder was jealousy, as Cole was dating the mother of the accused killer’s child.

Cole’s father, Earl Pitter, expressed his devastation upon receiving the news of his son’s death.

“My life was shattered,” he said. “I’ll never get over it, but I have to find a way to go through it.”

Cole was also an artist who made music in his spare time. His siblings hope that his music and legacy will live on and encourage others to handle their anger differently.

The Pitter family plans to turn their grief into something positive to help others, although specific actions have not yet been detailed.

“Everybody loved him – he was always either the mediator or the person that kept everything together, made it into a joke, laughed it off and kept it moving,“ said his sister, Cinamone Pitter. ”He didn’t have issues. He was always proud of everybody."

