Student stabbed at Gwinnett high school breaking up fight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student was stabbed on Wednesday morning while trying to break up a fight.

In a letter sent to parents, South Gwinnett High School Principal Rodney D. Jordan told parents that two students began fighting just before 7 a.m.

That’s when another student stepped in to stop the fight and was stabbed.

The injured student was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, school administrators said.

Jordan says the students involved in the fight will face disciplinary actions and the student responsible for the stabbing has been arrested and is facing criminal charges.

"Let me be clear: what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at South Gwinnett High School," Jordan wrote. "I understand how unsettling this news may be for students and families, but I want to reassure you that we are taking this matter very seriously."

All other students are safe and the school day is continuing as normal.

