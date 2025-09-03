Crowbar crashes through windshield, breaks woman’s face on I-85

COMMERCE, Ga. — A north Georgia woman will need multiple surgeries after a crowbar suddenly went through a car windshield and hit her in the face.

Tina Lee was riding in the passenger seat in a car on Interstate 85 near Commerce when the freak accident happened Friday.

Lee’s daughter, MiKayla, told Channel 2 Action News that they think the crowbar may have fell off a truck or a car, but no one stopped. Paramedics took Lee to a regional hospital, then transferred her to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The crowbar broke Lee’s face and nose and knocked out several teeth. She will now need emergency care and reconstructive surgeries.

“She had already been out of work recovering from a prior work-related injury, doing everything she could to stay afloat and remain hopeful‚” Lee’s daughter said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Lee’s medical care. Her daughter urges other drivers to use caution out on the roads.

