No ‘playground’: Police shut down stunt drivers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police arrested 13 people and cited 10 others during a crackdown on illegal stunt driving event over the weekend.

The operation, which took place at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody and Harts Mill Roads, resulted in the impounding of seven vehicles as police sought to curb the dangerous gatherings.

“In Brookhaven, we’re not going to tolerate these takeover events,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

Chief Gurley emphasized the dangers associated with these events.

“They’re putting lives at risk. We see injuries at these events regularly,” he said.

Brookhaven Police are leveraging technology, including cameras and license plate readers, to identify and arrest those involved in these events.

Abrem Ayana of the Brookhaven Police Department highlighted the use of sophisticated technological tools to combat these illegal gatherings.

“I guarantee you more arrests,” Capt. Ayana stated.

The recent takeover was the third such event in Brookhaven in two weeks, with previous incidents occurring on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Capt. Ayana also noted that some spectators were armed, with one individual seen carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The crackdown involved coordination with neighboring police departments, including Dunwoody and Chamblee, to effectively respond to the 911 call from a concerned resident.

“Many of our arrests over the weekend were spectators and passengers inside of vehicles that did not know they could be charged that found out the hard way,” Chief Gurley noted.

Others who were involved but not yet arrested have 72 hours to come to police headquarters and get their citations, or police will come to them with handcuffs.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a group tried to hold an event on private property in Clayton County on Saturday featuring drifting, but they previously determined the events were not safe and shut it down before it started.

Capt. Ayana says he believes some folks who showed up there came to Brookhaven.

