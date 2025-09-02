Meds, jewelry, credit cards: Renters say someone is stealing from them at senior housing complex

UNION CITY, Ga. — Some Union City seniors say thieves stole jewelry, credit cards and family heirlooms from their apartments inside a senior living facility.

Police tell Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that they’ve received multiple reports from renters who say their belongings were stolen while they weren’t home.

Those seniors say they believe it’s an inside job based on how the individual, or individuals, are getting into their apartments.

Carrnetta Jones said she’s now preparing to move out of her apartment after enduring four months of burglary scares.

“No one should go through anything like this,” Carrnetta Jones said. “I’m not comfortable. Am I happy? No.”

She said since May, she’s experienced four separate incidents where items disappeared from her apartment—including gold jewelry, clothes, medicine and even food.

All of it, she believes, was stolen while she wasn’t home.

“You’re a prisoner in your own home because when you’re gone, someone is there in,” Carrnetta Jones said.

Lincoln spoke with other renters at John Sparks Manor who didn’t want to go on camera out of fear, but confirmed they’ve also been victims. Some reported stolen credit cards and even family heirlooms.

“A lot of residents are scared to speak up because of what may happen to them,” senior advocate Nailah Jones said.

Renters suspect this is an inside job because they never noticed any damage to their doors.

“The only way they can get in is if they have a master key,” Carrnetta Jones said.

Lincoln spoke with a leasing manager who told her that while she’s aware of the burglaries, she couldn’t comment.

Lincoln then called the regional manager, who has not returned her call.

“I think it’s very sad,” Nailah Jones said.

She said she and a deacon from a local church met with management after learning about the thefts.

“Because they think seniors are senile, I’ve heard that a lot. ‘Well, they forget. Everybody forgets.’ But there’s nothing wrong with Carrnetta,” Nailah Jones said.

Union City police confirmed they’ve received several reports from different renters and are actively investigating.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I hardly leave my apartment, and that is the worst part of it,” Carrnetta Jones said.

Carrnetta Jones told Lincoln that she’s also had her rent check stolen from the complex deposit box, only finding out after someone tried to cash it at a Western Union.

She said the bank refunded her money in that situation.

