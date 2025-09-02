Powerball drawing: 11 tickets sold in GA win $50,000

ATLANTA — No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and now more than $1.3 billion will be up for grabs on Wednesday night.

But nearly a dozen tickets sold in Georgia managed to win $50,000 on Monday. The 11 tickets matched four of five numbers (8, 23, 25, 40, 53) and the Powerball (5) to win the prize.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to confirm which stores sold the lucky 11 tickets or if any were purchased via the app. Last week, a Powerball ticket in Georgia sold online matched all five numbers to win $1 million.

You can watch the Powerball drawings LIVE every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group