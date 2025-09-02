Man who lost thousands in phone scam thought he was talking to Coweta County deputy

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A local man says he had thousands of dollars stolen from him by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, threatening him with jail time for missing jury duty.

The man, who only wanted to be identified as Matthew, received a phone call from a person who claimed to be with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, stating that he had missed grand jury duty and faced jail time unless he prepaid a bond.

“There’s no agency that I’m aware of that will call on the phone and tell you that you have a warrant, and if you don’t pay some money, then the warrant will go away,” said Capt. Jason Wood of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew told Channel 2 Action News the crooks gave him two options: turn himself in or prepay his bond, which he says amounted to over $7,000. Police scanners in the background, the names and badge numbers, and the detailed information the scammers had about Matthew made the scam convincing.

When Matthew asked for proof, he was told a captain would call from the number listed on the sheriff’s website, which he received, further convincing him of the scam’s legitimacy.

“At that point, that was good enough for me,” said Matthew.

He sent money through Zelle and Apple Pay. Soon after, he realized he’d been scammed.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard explains what you should do if you get a similar call, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group