Family of woman who said she was trapped inside Buckhead medical clinic intends to sue

ATLANTA — The family of a woman who says she was left locked inside a Buckhead medical clinic for hours is taking legal action.

According to Atlanta police, they were called to the Hanger Clinic on Peachtree Park Drive on Aug. 21 in response to a report of an injured person.

Ankita Mackin told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that after her 2 p.m. appointment, clinic employees told her they would call for her transportation.

But she says no one ever came back. Mackin is wheelchair-bound. She says she fell off the exam table to roll to a nearby outlet where she charged her phone and called 911.

Her daughter says she was inside the clinic for almost 8 hours.

“Once I got back there to see her, she looked dehydrated, she had bumped her head, she was soiled, she was hungry, no water. It was bad,” Ankita Mackin’s daughter, Aquadia Mackin, said. “I couldn’t understand why the clinic would, you know, forget about her knowing her situation.”

A Hanger Clinic spokesperson told Channel 2 that local emergency services did respond to the clinic on August 21, but given HIPAA privacy laws, they couldn’t provide any additional information.

The family says they have hired an attorney and are pursuing a lawsuit.

