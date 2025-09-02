South Fulton homeowners object to proposed new gas station

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Homeowners in the city of South Fulton are protesting the proposed development of a gas station in their community.

They contacted Channel 2 Investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln about environmental concerns they said this station could bring.

Homeowners say they’re not only worried about environmental risks, but also blight.

If approved, they say their view will change from woods to a direct sightline of a gas station.

Protestors gathered Monday to pressure leaders of the city of South Fulton not to grant approval for a new Chevron gas station on Stonewall Tell Road.

“It’s literally right across the street from our house,” Adina Lofton said.

Lofton has lived along Stonewall Tell Road for more than 10 years.

She said she and other homeowners have serious concerns.

Many of the homes in the area still rely on underground well water.

“People are concerned that carcinogens are going to start leaking into the well water,” she said.

Lofton also said if the development is approved, it will violate the city’s ordinance.

“A gas station is not supposed to be within three miles of another, and not within 1,000 feet of a residence. Where they want to build this gas station is less than 1,000 feet from our homes,” Lofton said.

She said the city held a public meeting in August about the proposed development, and she believes leaders want to amend the ordinance to allow the project to move forward.

Attorney Brian Whiteside said a notice of intent to sue has already been filed.

“They’ve done no ecological studies. They’re possibly in violation of federal laws. If they move this ordinance, they’ll likely be in violation of federal laws,” he said.

The property sits in Councilwoman Helen Willis’ district.

She said right now this is a proposed development, and no vote has been made by city leaders.

“We’re asking you all not to amend this ordinance so it can stay within the three-mile limit and we can have a safe residence and a community,” Lofton said.

Homeowners fear the new gas station will also take business away from a family-owned station that’s served the community for more than 50 year.

