Dragon Con parade filled with colorful costumes in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of Dragon Con fans are taking part in the world’s largest pop culture convention in Atlanta this weekend.

One of the highlights was the parade in downtown Atlanta on Saturday.

People dressed up as heroes, villains, and their favorite characters in Sci-Fi, comics, anime, gaming, movies, and more.

0 of 179 Dragon Con Parade 2025 Here are some more photos from the 2025 Dragon Con Parade in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks)                

Even some families who lined up along the parade route wore costumes.

Dragon Con events and activities continue through Labor Day on Monday.

