Family of 3 found dead in Johns Creek home in apparent murder-suicide

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Three people have died in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Johns Creek police say they were performing a welfare check at a home on Glen Castle Court on Sunday afternoon when they found three people dead.

James Choi, 52, Myoung Choi, 52, and Grace Choi, 15, were declared dead in the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say James Choi is believed to have killed his wife and daughter before killing himself.

“This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” said Mark J. Mitchell, Chief of Police. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from the scene shows several police cars at the home.

Police say they are not releasing details about the scene to respect the family’s privacy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group