Suspect in deadly DeKalb County fire caught in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of intentionally starting a fire that killed a woman and injured her son is now in custody.

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 44-year-old Shawn Fails was caught during a traffic stop in Chambers County, Alabama.

He was captured more than 100 miles away from the fire that happened Monday at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police said Fails faces charges for murder, aggravated assault and arson. Fails has not been returned to Georgia yet.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the fire the morning it happened as arson investigators and police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore the fire was set deliberately.

Police said Fails was the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The victims of the fire have not been identified.

