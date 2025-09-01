‘They shot my brother for some rims’: Decades later, a grieving family is still seeking justice

ATLANTA — A family in Atlanta continues their nearly 30-year search for the gunman who shot and killed Winferd Ruffin Jr. on Sept. 28, 1996.

“The rims was the motive. They shot my brother for some rims,” said Regina Williams, Ruffin’s sister.

She remains determined to find justice for her 23-year-old brother, shot during a robbery for the gold and chrome McClean rims on his Cadillac DeVille at Campbellton and Venetian in Atlanta. He later died at the hospital.

Winferd Ruffin Jr. Winferd Ruffin Jr., 23, was shot and his rims were stolen in 1996. He later died at the hospital. (Courtesy of the family)

“It’s really hurtful for my dad. He don’t want to let it go until he get justice,” said Williams, expressing her family’s ongoing pain to Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Williams recounted the day when her brother was shot, showing Jones the spot where he was attacked near a bus stop.

“And he laid in the grass right there,” she said.

Williams has been actively distributing flyers in the area, hoping to jog someone’s memory about the crime.

Williams says her brother was a celebrity chef and his car attracted a lot of attention.

Williams mentioned that a teenager working at a KFC witnessed the shooting, but her mother prevented her from speaking to the police at the time. She hopes the witness might now come forward with information.

“I want someone to speak out. If anyone know anything. No matter how small it is, any information will help,” Williams said.

A $3,000 reward remains in place for any information leading to the arrest of the gunman, as the family continues to seek closure and justice.

