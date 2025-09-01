Longtime pastor of Cobb mega church dies at age 94

Nelson Lynn Price, a prominent pastor and community leader active in the Southern Baptist Convention, died Saturday at the age of 94.

Price served as the pastor of Roswell Street Baptist Church for 35 years, during which the church grew to be one of the largest in the Southern Baptist Convention.

According to Price’s biography, it was the first Southern Baptist mega church in the southeastern U.S., seating 4,000 people.

For 25 years, the church’s Sunday morning worship service, “Come Alive,” was broadcast locally.

Roswell Street Baptist Church this year voted to unite with First Baptist Church of Woodstock.

He also held positions such as chairman of the Shorter College Board of Trustees and First Vice President of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Among the highlights of his career was preaching the inaugural message before President Jimmy Carter, his cabinet and staff on inauguration morning, 1977, according to Price’s biography.

Price was also known for his extensive community involvement, including motivational speaking at Cobb County high schools and writing a weekly column for the Marietta Daily Journal for more than 50 years.

He authored more than 20 books, contributing significantly to religious literature and community discourse.

Price was actively involved in various boards and organizations, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Southern Baptist Convention.

His leadership extended to the establishment of community ministries such as the Women’s Pregnancy Center and The Clay Home.

Price’s impact was recognized with numerous awards, including the Boy Scouts of America Good Shepherd Award and being named to the National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions.

His celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday at Roswell Street Baptist Church.

