Roswell Street Baptist Church votes to unite with First Baptist Church of Woodstock

MARIETTA, Ga. — Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta has voted to unite with First Baptist Church of Woodstock, forming “One Church, Two Locations” effective Aug. 10, according to a news release from First Baptist Church of Woodstock.

This decision marks a significant shift for Roswell Street Baptist Church, which has been a part of the Marietta community for more than 80 years. The unification aims to expand the churches’ gospel reach throughout Cobb County and beyond.

The Marietta church relaunch in 2026 will include a new name.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We believe that together, we can do even more for God’s Kingdom than we could apart,” said Dr. Jeremy Morton, lead pastor of First Baptist Woodstock, a megachurch located off of Highway 92 and affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

“This isn’t just about one church being absorbed by another,” said Rev. Dan Moran, transitional pastor at Roswell Street.

Discussions between the leadership teams of Roswell Street Baptist Church and First Baptist Woodstock began in early 2025, driven by a shared vision for greater ministry impact, according to the news release.

Roswell Street Baptist Church held town hall-style meetings throughout the spring, allowing members to engage in open dialogue about the transition.

Under the new structure, Pastor Christian Norman will serve as the location pastor for the Marietta site, aligning ministry teams with First Baptist Woodstock’s vision and mission.

The “Foundation Phase” will guide Roswell Street into the ministry culture and values of First Baptist of Woodstock, with a formal relaunch anticipated in early 2026.

Roswell Street Baptist Church was founded in 1944 in Marietta.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group