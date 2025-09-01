1 dead, 1 critically injured in apartment fire in DeKalb County, officials say it was arson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another critically injured after investigators in DeKalb County said someone deliberately set an apartment building on fire.

The Hills at Farrington on Fairington Road was the scene of a large DeKalb County Fire Rescue response early Monday morning.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was at the apartment complex, where officials said someone set the fire on purpose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said they are still searching for a suspect and have not identified the person who set the apartment on fire.

However, officials at the scene said it was an arson and murder investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

A woman living at the complex told Channel 2 Action News that a man and his mother were trapped inside the burning apartment.

“I could see flames from [the] apartment next to me,” she said.

Neighbors told Moore off-camera that the fire was no accident.

The DeKalb County Police Department and arson investigators confirmed the fire was intentional and that they are searching for the suspect, and a motive.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that the victim who died was a woman and her son is currently listed as being critical injured. Neither has been identified yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group