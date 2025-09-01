Traffic alert: I-75 south blocked in Bartow County

Those heading home from their Labor Day destinations may find themselves in quite a jam in north Georgia.

A crash blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Bartow County Monday afternoon. One of the lanes has since reopened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The blockage is at the Emerson-Allatoona Road exit, mile marker 281. Traffic issues persist in the area. Those traveling are urged to find alternate routes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more details.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group