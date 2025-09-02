Car flies off road, crashes into front steps of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for two people who were inside a car that crashed into the steps of a home.
A doorbell camera captured the crash, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The homeowner told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that he is thankful everyone made it out alive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tire marks on the pavement where the car went over the curb and through the grass show the path it took. It went through a gate before ending up on the front porch.
Homeowner Jimmy Baughcum says this all happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. His bedroom is on the opposite side of the house, so they only heard a slight bump.
When they came outside, they saw a blue Ford with a Washington County tag.
The two people in the car can be heard on video from the doorbell camera telling each other they can’t be there before running off.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family of 3 found dead in Johns Creek home in apparent murder-suicide
- Do you have Georgia’s most popular custom license plate?
- 7-year-old ejected in I-75 crash, GSP searching for hit-and-run driver
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group