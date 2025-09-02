Car flies off road, crashes into front steps of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for two people who were inside a car that crashed into the steps of a home.

A doorbell camera captured the crash, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The homeowner told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that he is thankful everyone made it out alive.

Tire marks on the pavement where the car went over the curb and through the grass show the path it took. It went through a gate before ending up on the front porch.

Homeowner Jimmy Baughcum says this all happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. His bedroom is on the opposite side of the house, so they only heard a slight bump.

When they came outside, they saw a blue Ford with a Washington County tag.

The two people in the car can be heard on video from the doorbell camera telling each other they can’t be there before running off.

