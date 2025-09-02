Do you have Georgia’s most popular custom license plate?

The state of Georgia offers hundreds of specialty license plates for drivers to select if they don’t want the standard license plate.
But which custom license plate is the most popular in Georgia?
SIXT.com ranked the top custom license plates in the U.S. based on how many have been recently purchased. It requested each state’s data as of July 2025. Only four states didn’t respond.
For Georgia, it’s hard not to notice all the red and black. The University of Georgia is the most popular with 77,053 sold, according to SIXT.
Of all the states license plates, it’s the No. 42 overall. The other Georgia license plates to make the list:
- No. 57: Wildlife 1 - Bald Eagle, 48,241
- No. 58: Wildlife 3 - Bobwhite Quail Restoration, 47,720
- No. 127: Wildlife 2 - Trout Unlimited, 14,362
- No. 134: Wildlife 4 - Butterfly, 13,752
- No. 148: Honor Educators, 12,329
- No. 160: Georgia Institute of Technology, 11,137
- No. 164: Back the Badge, 10,905
- No. 168: Appalachian Trail Conservancy of Georgia, 10,478
What license plates will you not see on the roads in Georgia? Click through the gallery below for the license plates rejected last year.
