Baby rescued from dumpster at Columbus motel

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Columbus, Georgia, are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster at a motel.

WTVM reports that someone found the baby after hearing cries coming from the dumpster shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Budgetel Inn on Victory Drive.

Officers taped off the area around the dumpster in the motel parking lot as they investigated.

Police said the baby was alive when it was found and was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital.

The condition of the child has not been released.

The investigation continues, led by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

