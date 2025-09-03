Tonight will be the final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until next year

ATLANTA — The amount of daylight is getting shorter each day and you’ll notice it when the sun sets Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s sunset will occur at 8:00 pm. Thursday’s sunset is at 7:59 p.m. That means Wednesday will be the last sunset that’s 8pm or later until April 4.

For the rest of September and October, you can expect sunsets in the 7 p.m. or 6 p.m. hour. When Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 2 and the clocks fall back, the sunsets will be in the 5 p.m. hour.

We’ll stay on standard time from Nov. 2 until March 8, 2026.

