Powerball winners: Buckhead, Commerce stores sold $1 million tickets

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery has confirmed which lucky stores sold the two Powerball tickets that won $1 million prizes in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winners bought their tickets at the Pharr Food & Gas on Pharr Road in Buckhead and the Commerce Tobacco Outlet on S. Elm Street in Commerce.

A Columbus resident won $100,000 via the Georgia Lottery app after a ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with the Power Play. A Valdosta resident also won $50,000 via the Georgia Lottery app.

Here are the stores that had $50,000 winners buy their tickets in person:

C-Mart, 3403 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta

Pinehurst Gas N Go Travel, 824 Pinehurst Hawkins Road, Pinehurst

20’s Pub & Subs, 3076 Riverside Drive, Macon

Shell Food Mart, 106 Walnut Ave., Leesburg

Food Mart, 3385 Airport Road, Dalton

