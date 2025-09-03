$14 million Atlanta mansion burns

ATLANTA — A northwest Atlanta mansion is on fire and fire crews are working to put it out.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews are working actively to put out flames at the home on West Paces Ferry Road NW.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home as smoke billowed from the roof as firefighters worked to snuff the flames.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the homeowner who confirmed renovations were being done at the home when the fire broke out.

Property records show the home was worth just over $14 million this year, at fair market value.

AFRD said no one was in the home and no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke to the homeowner, who said the roof of the house caught fire as crews worked on roof tiles.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group