2 former high school basketball stars plead guilty in Alpharetta man’s death

Two former Milton High School basketball stars reached a plea agreement in the death of an Alpharetta man.

In 2021, Alpharetta police said Cameron Walker and Jonathan Murray shot and killed Connor Mediate, a Kennesaw State student, at his apartment complex. Police said Walker set up a meeting to buy marijuana from Mediate but planned to rob him and took Murray with him. Mediate was shot and killed.

Both defendants pleaded guilty Thursday morning prior to jury selection on the following charges: voluntary manslaughter, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and possession of a firearm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mediate’s parents spoke before Judge Shukura L. Ingram sentenced the basketball players. In court on Thursday, they asked the judge for the maximum sentences.

“Is this closure for us? No... Connor’s missed everything. We’ve always been a family of us and it’s gone. And it will never come back. They ruined my life,“ Tara Mediate said.

His mother said that the pain has been too hard for his brothers and she asked why they had to shoot her son.

“Yes, he had his struggles. But honestly, he did not deserve this and neither did my family,” she said.

“What they’ve done to us is lifelong. We will never get over this...We have a life sentence,” Joe Mediate said.

Connor Mediate Connor Mediate was shot and killed during a robbery in 2021. Photo: Mediate family

TRENDING STORIES:

Judge offered both basketball players the chance to address the court. Both expressed remorse for what happened that day.

“I never intended on anyone’s life to be taken. If I could go back to that day and change anything that occurred, I really would,” Walker said.

Murray told the Mediates he couldn’t imagine the pain of losing a child. He said he will focus on becoming a better person.

“And that I’ll be using this time, whatever the judge decides to give, to better myself as a person and as a human being. So that I may, when I am able to get out, I’m able to be better and lead the kids where I’m from in a better direction.”

Walker received a total of 25 years to serve and 15 years probation. Murray received a total of 20 years to serve and 15 years probation. Ingram granted both of them first offender status.

“That leaves the ball in your court. Pun intended. It’s up to you if you want your life to go in a different direction,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group