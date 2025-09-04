Family of singer Angie Stone files lawsuit against tractor-trailer company, drivers

ATLANTA — The family of Atlanta R&B singer Angie Stone is now filing a lawsuit against the drivers of her van that overturned and another tractor-trailer, as well as the companies that own them.

In March, Stone and a group of bandmates and family members were traveling to Atlanta through Montgomery County, Ala. after leaving a performance in Mobile, Ala. the night before.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver of Stone’s 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lost control, overcorrected and overturned the van.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying a load of sugar to Forest Park crashed into the van overturned in the middle of Interstate-65. The lawsuit says the driver, Jared Wilkinson, never applied the brakes.

As a result of the crash and the van overturning, Stone became trapped underneath the van and died from her injuries, the lawsuit says.

RELATED STORIES:

The tractor-trailer was also equipped with Detroit Assurance 5.0, a collision mitigation system designed and sold by Defendants Daimler Truck North America LLC 3 and Detroit Diesel Corporation, the lawsuit says. But it claims that the system did not function properly and warn Wilkinson of the overturned van in the road.

The lawsuit argues that the negligence of the companies and both drivers led to Stone’s death and injuries to others in the van.

Stone’s family is calling for the defendants to pay for hospital bills, attorney fees, damages and anything else a judge deems appropriate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group