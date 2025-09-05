Braves minor league pitcher released after Walmart shoplifting arrest

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves, released a pitcher this week after he was arrested at Walmart

Rome police have charged Jacob Gomez with shoplifting sports trading cards at the store on Redmond Circle. The cards were only worth $60.

On Aug. 28, an officer spoke to the a loss prevention worker at Walmart who reported the shoplifting. The worker said he saw a man take a NFL cards out of a box and put them in his shorts pocket.

The worker told police that the man paid for other items at the register, but walked out before paying for the cards.

The officer wrote in his report that he looked at surveillance video which confirmed the worker’s account. Police identified the man as Gomez.

According to MILB.com transaction report, the Emperors released Gomez on Sunday. The Braves signed the New Jersey native as an undrafted free agent from Old Dominion University in 2024.

