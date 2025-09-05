2 Dairy Queen managers charged with stealing $44K from Acworth restaurant

ACWORTH, Ga. — Two former Dairy Queen managers in Acworth have been charged with theft and forgery after allegedly diverting $44,000 from the restaurant.

Sherif Mousa and Sherif Awad, who both served as managers at the Dairy Queen on Cowan Road, are accused of redirecting $27,000 in company funds and into their own bank accounts.

Police said they also committed payroll fraud totaling more than $17,000 by using the identity of a former employee to generate fraudulent paychecks.

Another manager discovered the fraudulent activities during an audit. Detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence, resulting in arrest warrants for both suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mousa, 44, and Awad, 49, both from Acworth, face multiple charges, including theft by conversion and various degrees of forgery. Mousa faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit theft and forgery in the first degree.

Acworth police arrested Award while Mousa later turned himself in. Both suspects were booked into the Cobb County Adult Center and were each given a $100,000 bond.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group