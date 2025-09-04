Election official who called out Trump in 2020 files to run for Secretary of State

Gabriel Sterling has filed paperwork with the Georgia Ethics Commission and Georgia Campaign Finance System showing that he is running for Secretary of State.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Sandy Springs man was, until recently, the chief operating officer with the Secretary of State’s office.

He made headlines for his defense of Georgia’s election system after the 2020 general election.

Sterling testified in 2022 before a Fulton County grand jury about the infamous call President Donald Trump had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger about “finding” additional votes.

Sterling’s testimony was part of the investigation into efforts to overturn the election. Trump and his associates were indicted by the grand jury. Some of the charges were ultimately dropped in January.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group