Jalen Carter, Dak Prescott give their sides of “Spitgate” after former UGA star ejected

PHILADELPHIA — Former University of Georgia star and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter apologized to his teammates and fans for his ejection in Thursday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The referees ejected Carter from the game for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter addressed reporters after the game.

“You know, it was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”

NBC video replays showed the confrontation between Carter and Prescott before the first snap from scrimmage. The Cowboys quarterback admitted he was the first to spit, but said it wasn’t directed at any player.

Prescott said Carter asked, “You trying to spit on me?”

“I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game,” Prescott told reporters after the game.

The NFL has not said if Carter will face a suspension or fine or if any penalty will be issued to Prescott.

