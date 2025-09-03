Ticket sales for FIFA World Cup 2026 begin next week

ATLANTA — The first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 26 will open Sept. 10, with the Visa Presale Draw.

Atlanta is one of 11 North American cities that will host the World Cup next year.

Fans eager to attend next year’s World Cup should register their interest and create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets to receive notifications about ticketing sale dates and processes. The Visa Presale Draw entry period opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and closes at 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

The Visa Presale Draw is open to qualifying Visa cardholders who can log in using their FIFA ID to enter the draw during the entry period. Successful applicants will be notified starting from Sept. 29 and given a date and time slot to purchase tickets, with time slots starting from 1 October.

Tickets for the group-stage matches start at $60, while the most exclusive seats for the final will reach up to $6,730.

“The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26 starts now, and lucky Visa cardholders get the first shot,” said Frank Cooper III, chief marketing officer at Visa.

Because of expected high demand, FIFA World Cup tickets will be released in phases, with the Visa Presale Draw marking the first phase.

Further ticket sales phases will begin in October, continuing until the final match on July 19, 2026. These phases include the Early Ticket Draw and Random Selection Draw, with opportunities for fans to apply for specific matches.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA will launch a secure, official resale platform for eligible ticket holders later this year, aiming to protect fans against invalid or unauthorized resale. Mexican residents will ALSO have access to a FIFA Ticket Exchange Platform.

Fans can already purchase single-match and multi-match hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group