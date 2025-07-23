2026 FIFA World Cup projected to be a big win for US economy

ATLANTA — We are less than one year away from the FIFA World Cup, often considered the biggest sporting event in the world.

The tournament is coming to Atlanta, and Channel 2 Action News is getting insight into the big win this could bring to the US economy.

For 39 days next summer, the eyes of the world will be on North America, as the United States hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

Atlanta is among 11 cities that will welcome soccer teams from all over the world for 78 matches.

FIFA’s socio-economic impact analysis estimates the tournament could create 185,00 full-time jobs in the US.

The report projects 3.7 million local and international fans will travel to the 11 American host cities, benefiting sectors like hospitality, transportation, and retail.

Professor of Economics Victor Matheson said the games could also bring attention to host cities that have not been top tourist destinations in the past, like Kansas City.

“What this means for Kansas City is it is a chance to put itself on the map. Most foreign visitors will not have heard of Kansas City, and maybe they will have now,” Matheson said.

Matheson added that where the tourists travel from is a factor.

“A US citizen who decides to go to Kansas City this year for their vacation because there’s World Cup games there, as opposed to a vacation in Texas instead, that’s actually not new money for the country as a whole. To the extent you can bring people in from out of the country who would not have come to the United States otherwise, that actually is new money into the United States, and that is a net benefit for the country,” Matheson said.

Matheson said it could take a year or two before we know the real economic impact.

