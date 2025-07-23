Delta flight from Sweden canceled after pilot detained by police

ATLANTA — A Delta flight flying from Sweden to New York City had to be canceled on Tuesday after the pilot was detained.

Delta said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News that the female pilot was initially detained by Swedish authorities but has since been released.

The airline said it is continuing “to work with authorities to review what occurred.”

Because of the incident, the flight from Stockholm to JFK International Airport was canceled, and the airline is now working to get those passengers to their destinations.

“We apologize to customers for that experience. We are taking care of them,” Delta said.

